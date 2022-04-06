Viral Josh Fight Coming Back To Lincoln In May

KEARNEY, Neb. (KELO) — South Dakota hasn’t been the only state dealing with strong winds. Nebraska State Patrol posted a video to its Twitter account. It was taken near Kearney as a trooper drove into a dust storm. You can see semis parked on the side of the road due to the wind. One truck was tipped over onto its side. Troopers then worked to get the semis off the shoulder and to the nearest exit to find a safe place to stop.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO