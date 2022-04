We celebrate Montana agriculture every March, & we're doing it again this month! The beginning of spring's here, & our Montana Department of Agriculture submits this is an excellent time to remind our growers to ensure their seeds & plant materials are sourced from licensed dealers & nurseries. Make certain your seeds are safe by verifying the seed species info printed right on the seed packages. DON'T plant ANY seeds of unknown species or origin, & make sure your suppliers are licensed in Montana, by visiting mtplant.mt.gov, or contact the department directly. Steady as it grows...

