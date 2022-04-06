ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Missing Santa Rosa Man Found Dead

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing man from Santa Rosa has been found dead in Mendocino County. The body of 56-year-old...

CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Woman with dementia missing

CONCORD (KRON) – Concord police are reporting that a woman with dementia walked away from a board and care home and has gone missing. Yvette Werum is approximately 79 lbs. and is five-foot, four-inches tall, according to a tweet from the department. “She was last seen wearing yellow, long sleeved pajama gown,” police stated. The […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Son fatally stabbed father, wounded mother in San Jose attack: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 37-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his father to death in San Jose early Sunday morning, authorities said. The suspect, Kevin Jones, fatally stabbed his father, Michael Jones, and also stabbed his mother, who fortunately survived the attack, according to San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Healdsburg police chief found dead in home in apparent suicide

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - The community of Healdsburg is mourning the loss of former Chief of Police Kevin Burke, who died on Tuesday in what the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is calling an apparent suicide. Burke, 55, had recently withdrawn his candidacy for county sheriff, citing health reasons. "The loss of...
HEALDSBURG, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma County rejects Koi Tribes attempt to build casino

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors rejected the Koi Nation of Northern California’s attempt to build a casino. County leaders unanimously voted to adopt a resolution opposing attempts to place land southeast of Windsor into trust to build a casino. The Board and local tribal councils say that […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother of Fallen SJPD Rookie Officer Arrested As Suspect In Milpitas Home Invasion Robbery

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The mother of a San Jose police officer who died recently was arrested over the weekend as a suspect in a home invasion robbery, police said Tuesday. Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a robbery at the Le Mirador Senior Apartments on the 1100 block of Coleman Road at Almaden Expressway. The victim told officers that a woman he knows forcibly entered his home and took a number of electronic items, a phone and his debit card. The victim positively identified the woman as Sonya Packer, 52. After consulting with the district attorney’s office, police obtained a warrant for...
SAN JOSE, CA

