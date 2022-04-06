ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Coachella 2022: Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd to fill Ye's headliner spot

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will fill in the Sunday headlining spot at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival later this month, the festival announced Wednesday morning.

The announcement came a couple days after reports that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had pulled out of the internationally renowned festival, leaving its promoters with less than two weeks to fill the headlining spot for April 17 and 24.

Swedish House Mafia was already listed in an unspecified spot on the original Coachella lineup, making the trio the most seamless potential remedy to the last-minute exit by Ye.

The Weeknd has a few collaborations with Swedish House Mafia, including the song "Moth To A Flame," and it's likely the Canadian superstar will play some of his own songs as well.

More: Swedish House Mafia to perform at Coachella in 2022

The artists will join Billie Eilish and Harry Styles as headliners for the festival, which is set to make its return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio on consecutive weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24.

More: Ye drops out of headlining 2022 Coachella festival, reports say

The Weeknd, whose name is Abel Tesfaye, has already headlined the festival once before, in 2018 , and he also performed at the festival in 2012 and 2015.

Coachella attendees will be able to get a taste of The Weeknd's highly anticipated The After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, which kicks off in July.

The shows will be the Canadian pop star's first global tour, after the originally planned After Hours tour was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grammy-nominated Doja Cat will be joining the "Dawn FM" artist for the North American leg which includes 18 shows.

It’s expected to be a high-concept, high-tech production in keeping with the themes explored in the new album “Dawn FM” and its accompanying Amazon Prime special, exploring a post-pandemic escape from purgatory.

Contributing: Brian McCollum, Detroit Free Press

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella 2022: Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd to fill Ye's headliner spot

