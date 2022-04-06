73-year-old Keith Culver died after a hit and run collision in southeast Austin; driver sought (Austin, TX)
Authorities identified 73-year-old Keith Culver as the cyclist who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident last Thursday in southeast Austin.
As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision originally took place on March 30 just before 9 a.m. in the 6300 block of East Stassney Lane [...]
