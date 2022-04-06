ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

73-year-old Keith Culver died after a hit and run collision in southeast Austin; driver sought (Austin, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNjzV_0f1DBlWD00
73-year-old Keith Culver died after a hit and run collision in southeast Austin; driver sought (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 73-year-old Keith Culver as the cyclist who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident last Thursday in southeast Austin.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision originally took place on March 30 just before 9 a.m. in the 6300 block of East Stassney Lane [...]

Read More >>

April 6, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
WMAZ

Florida 7-year-old dies after alleged drunk driver hits him on sidewalk

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy died at the hospital after an alleged drunk driver drove onto the sidewalk where he and his father were walking and hit him, police said. Aaron Naylor, a 35-year-old from Parrish, Florida, was arrested on several drug charges and DWI manslaughter, according to a Palmetto Police Department news release. Jail records show he is behind bars on a $500,000 bond.
PALMETTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Texas Accident News
San Antonio Current

One of Texas' two medical cannabis suppliers puts San Antonio on 'short list' for dispensary

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials. Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will...
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

29-year-old Madyson James and 38-year-old Ruiju Ma died following a wrong-way collision on I-80 (Crockett, CA)

29-year-old Madyson James and 38-year-old Ruiju Ma died following a wrong-way collision on I-80 (Crockett, CA)Nationwide Report. The Contra Costa County medical examiner identified 29-year-old Madyson James, of San Francisco, and 38-year-old Ruiju Ma, of Vallejo, as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery, head-on collision early Sunday in Crockett.
CROCKETT, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy