Rhythms of the Streets: Richmond’s poet laureate’s work honors and heals

The Baltimore conductor has imported a rapper to improve on Schiller’s Ode to Joy. So we’ll be hearing the symphony with a new text?. You know, the [Friedrich] Schiller poetry is phenomenal, but it’s not relevant for us today. The word “Joy” meant something different in his day. Schiller was revolutionary because the idea of individuality and individual freedom was something very new back then. I [thought], why don’t we consider reimagining the text? With the same themes, the global themes of unification, tolerance, humanity, humankind, and joy. And what is joy really? So, I started this project called the Global Ode to Joy. And I had scheduled 12 performances with nine new texts, including texts in Zulu, in Maori, for New Zealand. We’ve had texts in German, Portuguese. They’re not just translations. They’re really reinventions. Tracy K. Smith, the former U.S. Poet Laureate did a version that we were supposed to premiere at Carnegie Hall. And then the text for Baltimore is done by my friend Wordsmith, Anthony Parker.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO