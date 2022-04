Succeeding in being admitted to medical school is as much about smart preparation and study as it is about grades. Foremost is your motivation for pursuing a medical career. Being a doctor requires a commitment to the profession’s high standards of being accountable for your decisions and actions, putting the needs of your patients first and a commitment to lifelong learning. Applicants to med school need to display their humanity and commitment to the moral purpose of medicine.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO