Allen Americans President Mike Waddell Resigns, Allen VS Kansas City Preview, Coach’s Corner With Steve Martinson and Do High PIMS Lead to the Kelly Cup

Iowa travels to Bradley to take on the Braves at 6 p.m. from Dozer Park in a midweek contest before this weekend’s series against Illinois. The Hawkeyes (14-10, 2-1 Big Ten) travel to Peoria, Ill., to face the Braves (8-14, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference) after splitting their Saturday doubleheader at Michigan and then winning the rubber match on Sunday with an offensive explosion. Iowa redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony picked up his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor after slashing .462/.769/.500 last weekend against Michigan. The Hoschton, Ga., native went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double in game two...

BRADLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO