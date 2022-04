This article originally appeared on NBC Insider. NBC's American Song Contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest music competition shows ever. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the show will center on 56 Artists—one representing each of the 50 states, five territories, and Washington D.C.—who perform their own songs. Through a series of rounds, viewers will vote until one Act is victorious and wins the coveted title of Best Original Song.

