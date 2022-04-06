Ozark Voters Pass School Bond, Levy Issues

KEY ACTION Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood offered a tax lesson and pointed out resources available on the Auditor's Office website. DISCUSSION Underwood explained such topics as taxable value of school districts, levies and the funds they generate, and the difference between inside and outside mills. Underwood also covered the different types of levies and encouraged board members and others to become familiar with "a lot of nice tools" related to school funding on the auditor's website.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO