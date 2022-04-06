Ozark Voters Pass School Bond, Levy Issues

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A question known as Proposition P on the ballot in Stone County passed, meaning voters approved an additional sales tax to benefit area law enforcement. According to the Stone County clerk, Denise Dickens, a half-cent sales tax was approved back in 1990s, but Proposition P brings a quarter of a cent […]
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - About $38 million worth of improvements could be made across the Bay-Waveland School District, but it’s all up to the voters who are showing mixed feelings. The divided community will meet at the polls in two weeks to decide on the $37.9 million...
The Grand Forks School Board agreed last night (Monday) to utilize one million dollars from the voter approved ten mill increase in the building fund for bonds to help jump start facility needs. The mill bump will generate around $2.5 million dollars annually. The bonds will raise around $16 million dollars.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Noah’s Law into place Wednesday afternoon. Noah’s family was there for the bill’s signing. Advocates gather at Missouri Capitol to advocate for stricter distracted driving laws. Updated: 16 hours ago. Marina Silva reports. TN lawmakers share new concerns about proposed child marriage...
The Georgia House and Senate passed separate bills Tuesday aimed at restarting a medical marijuana program that has been sidetracked by a dispute over the awarding of licenses to produce low-THC cannabis oil. Both bills would throw out the selection process a commission the state created to oversee the program...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one […]
HUNTINGTON — Before the start of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Cabell County Board of Education will meet to approve and authorize levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The meeting will begin at 4:20 p.m. and the regular board meeting will immediately follow at approximately 4:30 p.m. in...
KEY ACTION Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood offered a tax lesson and pointed out resources available on the Auditor's Office website. DISCUSSION Underwood explained such topics as taxable value of school districts, levies and the funds they generate, and the difference between inside and outside mills. Underwood also covered the different types of levies and encouraged board members and others to become familiar with "a lot of nice tools" related to school funding on the auditor's website.
(WKBN) — A levy was passed to the Mahoning County auditor during Thursday’s commissioner’s meeting. It’s a half a mill levy for the county Children Services Board that last year brought in about $2.2 million — 12% of their budget. It would bring in about...
REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Reeds Spring School District has scheduled an event to talk to voters about its 40 million dollar no-tax-increase bond issue. This bond will be on the ballot during the April 5 municipal election. During the event on Tuesday (3/15/22), a presentation will take place in the Reeds Spring Middle School auditorium. […]
On May 3, Green Local Schools is asking the residents of Green to approve a 3.11-mil levy to modernize our school facilities. Our school board and school administrators have been working hard assessing their current facilities and listening to residents to determine how best to grow and build for the future, so our children can continue to receive that high level of education that our community desires and supports.
The Battle Creek’s $7.9 million school bond election votes have been counted, and the results are only six votes apart. According to Anne Pruss, the Madison County clerk and election commissioner, 448 people voted for the bond and 442 people voted against. Jake Luhr, Superintendent of Battle Creek Public...
BURT COUNTY -- A northeast Nebraska school building older than the titanic has been in need of a makeover for decades. In this economy, in a small town, in northeast Nebraska -- it's no easy feat. But despite challenges and opposition, Lyons-Decatur Northeast Schools signed up for the task, as of last week.
Denver City Council’s Finance and Governance Committee authorized a bond issuance Tuesday afternoon to fund infrastructure projects approved by voters. While still subject to full City Council approval, this will allow a principal of up to $366.4 million, marking the first issuance for the RISE Denver program and the fifth for the Elevation Denver program. These are general obligation bonds, which are a type of municipal bond cities use to pay for projects. The bonds are backed entirely by a city’s creditworthiness and are paid back over decades using property taxes.
Leaders of Connally Independent School District and Aquilla Independent School District are rolling out special lesson plans this spring. Potential May 7 voters are the audience, and the facts of multi-million-dollar bonds to fund facility improvements are the curriculum. Connally ISD officials hope a second time is the charm for...
Comments / 0