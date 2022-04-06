Stone County Voters Approve Law Enforcement Sales Tax

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Caddo Parish approved all five parish-wide law enforcement district tax renewals on the ballot in Saturday’s Louisiana Open Municipal Primary to support the sheriff’s office expenses and operations. Four of the propositions are property tax renewals. The fifth is a...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Several law enforcement agencies responded to an apparent disturbance at the Blue Earth County Jail Monday night. Eight to nine inmates reportedly barricaded themselves with tables and made makeshift weapons. Several agencies are on the scene to deescalate the situation. The Minnesota Department of Corrections...
Missouri House Bill 1462 headed to the Senate allowing concealed firearms on public transit.Maxim Potkin/Unsplash. Missouri House Bill 1462 passed 101- 40 yesterday, allowing people with legally concealed firearms on public transit and in places of worship.
On Saturday, March 26, the election to renew a quarter cent sales tax for the St. John Sheriff’s Office was approved by voters. The measure passed by 77% or 1153 votes. There was a 5.1% turnout. The tax generates $2.4 million to the department for officers’ salaries and crime...
KELOLAND-TV’s long history in the region can sometimes be taken for granted. Our crews have been covering news and bringing you entertainment for 69 years and we’ve seen a lot of history made over our nearly seven decades. So, we dipped into the KELOLAND archives to bring you what we like to call “KELOLAND Then and Now.” KELOLAND’s Paul Farmer profiles a long-time lawman’s perspective on law enforcement – then and now.
Virginia is looking to follow Maryland’s lead with its own gas tax holiday, but is struggling to put a cohesive plan in place to do so. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Monday that it’s sending legislation to the General Assembly that would suspend the tax — which is 26.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 27 cents per gallon of diesel — in May, June and July before phasing it back in the following two months.
In an effort to make roads safer, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Monroe City Police Department and the Michigan State Police, are joining the “One Text or Call Could Wreck It All” campaign to stop distracted driving. The sheriff’s office has pledged its...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sales tax revenue in Reno County was almost flat with the previous year in the latest report that Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz provided to Hutch Post on Friday. March 2022 reported revenue was $423,465.07, down from $533,495.46 in February. March 2021 reported revenue was $421,560.70.
Comments / 0