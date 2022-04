NORMAN — After several years of being dormant, the OU Coaches Caravan returns this spring, beginning April 28 in Tulsa. Sooners football coach Brent Venables and women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk will appear at all seven stops on the tour, which will conclude May 26 in Oklahoma City. Men's basketball coach Porter Moser...

TULSA, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO