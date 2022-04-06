Penelope Pond Book Series

Just like in the "Bridgerton" TV series, the friendship between Eloise and Penelope is one of the most enduring and important relationships in the book series by Julia Quinn. Throughout the first several books, their friendship is as close as sisters. In fact, Penelope and Eloise are probably closer to each other than they are to their actual sisters. Both women are a little bit unusual in the society they're in, with Eloise's independent spirit and Penelope's status as a "wallflower" (and, secretly, the powerful and mysterious Lady Whistledown). Curious to find out how their friendship pans out in the books? There are definitely a few twists ahead! (Fair warning: spoilers for the Bridgerton book series ahead, so if you'd rather watch the TV show totally unspoiled, this is where to turn back!)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 22 DAYS AGO