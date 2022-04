Clients tend to think that it’s the decorator who makes all the color calls. And surely, there are designers that will attempt to impose their “vision” on you. However, what I tell my clients when it comes to color, is to follow their heart. As an interior decorator, I see my role rather as the manager, the professional that knows how to work with the choices that my clients make rather than make them on their behalf. After all I want you to be happy in your home!

