ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundy County, NE

Blowing Dust Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow BLOWING DUST WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bowie; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarksville, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Boxelder, De Kalb, Bogata, Avery, Annona, Almont, Beaverdams, Harts Bluff, Lydia, Cuthand, English and Johntown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1026 AM PDT, multiple dust channels were located along Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 128, or 19 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs, or 19 miles east of Desert Center, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 128. Locations impacted include Interstate 10 west of Blythe. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dundy County, NE
County
Hitchcock County, NE
County
Red Willow County, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Dust Storm#Extreme Weather#Dundy Hitchcock#Red Willow
Fox News

Southeast, mid-Atlantic facing severe storms forecast

Another day of strong-to severe storms will impact portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible. Rain will also sweep across the Northeast, clearing up Wednesday afternoon before the next round moves in on Thursday. Meanwhile, snow will accumulate across...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Yuma BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Gila River Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz County and Yuma. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airbbut will not likely mix down to the surfaceorne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 012, 013, 014, 020, 031, 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, AND 071 * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 001, 012, 013, 020, 021, 031 and 032. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy