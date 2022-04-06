ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

BBQ restaurants feeling the heat of inflation

By Evelyn Schultz
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQzGs_0f1D6zCN00

Meat prices are at a record high right now, sticking customers with bigger bills for beef, pork, and chicken at the grocery store. Inflation is also hitting barbecue restaurants, including Blue Door Smokehouse in Lexington.

“Everything is just going up penny by penny,” said co-owner Jeff Newman. “For brisket, probably 50 to 75% increase in price. Pork is probably 30 to 40, 50% increase. Chicken is almost 100% right now for us.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics say the average price of beef is up to more than $10 a pound, about a 40% increase since the start of the pandemic.

Economists blame factors including worker shortages and rising grain prices. But Newman says it’s not just beef that’s gotten more expensive.

"To-go boxes were once $.12, now they're $.25,” he said. “The little cup your sauce comes in with the lid was once seven cents, now it's $.12 or whatever.”

He says they’re trying to keep costs down, but customers could see another price change on the menu soon, including for the restaurant’s specialty, which is brisket. They were forced to raise the price in November to $17 a pound.

“We're trying to stay in line and keep those price increases to a minimum, but at a certain point it does cut into profit and we have to make those decisions for the business,” Newman said. He said they pride themselves on keeping meals affordable, so he hopes hungry customers will understand how inflation is impacting their prices.

Newman said he hopes to see some relief in the next few months.

Comments / 1

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Are Taco Bell and Jack in the Box Tacos Made of Pure Beef?

The answers may surprise you. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Phrases.com, QZ.com, Taco Bell corporate office, Jack in the Box corporate office, BBC.com, Mashed.com, EatThis.com, Your Vegan Journey, and Google.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Beef Brisket#Food Drink#Barbecue Restaurants#Blue Door Smokehouse#Chicken
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Sharing The Most Abominable Sandwiches They've Had To Make

Have you ever been in line at a fast-food place, not in the drive-thru in the comfort of your own car, but standing directly in line with a group of strangers? In between waiting for your order to be called and looking through your phone, you'll overhear people giving their orders. You try to focus on your text message when — wait, what? Did you hear that correctly? Did they really order something like that? No, that can't be. Who would walk into a place like this and order that out loud? Whether you're at a McDonald's, Burger King, a Wendy's, or any other fast food joint, you're bound to hear some pretty weird orders. And who else would be more familiar with freaky requests than those behind the counter?
RESTAURANTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Restaurant Chains Are Raising Their Prices

The cost of all that pizza you ordered while binge-watching "Squid Game" probably made you hit pause and wonder if you were paying more than before. In 2021, your food really did get more expensive. Meat, fish, and egg prices rose about 12.5% as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, 2022 looks pretty grim too, with a predicted increase of 5.5 to 6.5% on food produced by restaurants.
Outsider.com

Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Asks Customers Not to Order Brisket Due to Skyrocketing Inflation

If you’re looking for the best BBQ, a lot of folks will point you in the direction of Big 12 country. The midwest is known for so many different shops and locations that all specialize in crafting the perfect brisket. However, with rising inflation, folks who would like their fix of BBQ might be in some trouble. Indeed, a Kansas City BBQ restaurant asked its customers not to order brisket due to skyrocketing inflation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Block Club Chicago

Pullman’s One Eleven Food Hall To Become Lexington Betty Smokehouse As BBQ Spot Grows Into Full-Size Restaurant

PULLMAN — Lexington Betty Smokehouse is taking over One Eleven Food Hall in Pullman. The change benefits the barbecue restaurant — which owner and head chef Dominique Leach had wanted to expand — and the food hall, which saw its two other occupants leave during the pandemic. The counter-service food hall, 756 E. 111th St., is in the process of being transformed into a full-sized restaurant for Lexington Betty’s.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Prices For Chicken, Ground Beef And Pork Expected To Rise Significantly

deli case at grocery storePhoto by Dianeduane (Creative Commons) The prices of chicken breast, ground beef, and pork are expected to go up again significantly over 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI that predicts most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Grocery stores are struggling to supply Totino's and Pillsbury

If you've found yourself struggling to find Pillsbury dough or Totino's pizza rolls lately, it's not you. It's General Mills. The company has been struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizza and dough in the United States. Typically, General Mills likes to be able to meet customer demand 98%...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KCBD

Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough

(CNN) - You may have a hard time finding your favorite frozen pizza. General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino’s, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line. The company’s chief financial officer blames supply chain shortages pointing to disruptions in the supply...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy