Davie, FL

Confessed therapy dog killer exits jail following first court appearance

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla. – After police said he confessed to killing a therapy dog that belonged to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Daniel Perez, a 21-year-old man appeared in Broward County court on Wednesday. Perez, a reservist and an employee of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, has served in the Army for...

