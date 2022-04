Click here to read the full article. Critics Week, the sidebar dedicated to first and second features which runs alongside the Cannes Film Festival, is launching a new award. Called The French Touch Prize of the Jury, the award is being backed by a French organization dedicated to promoting creative and cultural industries. “The French Touch is not just an economic sector, it’s also the French spirit, creativity, dreams and audacity,” said Critics’ Week. The org said it aimed at gathering, connecting and aggregating talents from cultural and creatives industries in France.” Although Critics’ Week is an international film...

MOVIES ・ 44 MINUTES AGO