Shelley Goodrich makes four. She is the fourth key member of Mayor Dan Horrigan’s team to exit City Hall since the summer. Goodrich took the lead in revamping the city’s procurement process, aiming to improve opportunities for minority businesses, part of fulfilling a top objective of the Elevate Akron plan. Most recently, she has been at the front in organizing the city’s spending of $145 million in federal pandemic relief funds, an investment crucial to Akron.

AKRON, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO