Youngstown man facing sexual battery charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man is in the Mahoning County Jail on sexual battery charges.

Brian Bigsby, 51, was booked into the jail after he was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. by city police in the 600 block of North Hazelwood Avenue by officers who were investigating that a female juvenile had been assaulted.

The incident report for the complaint has been largely blacked out but it did say police were called to an address on North Schenley and Connecticut avenues to investigate the complaint.

A witness told police the assault took place later in the day.

Bigsby is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on three counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

