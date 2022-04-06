ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown man facing sexual battery charge

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXEhd_0f1D12ta00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man is in the Mahoning County Jail on sexual battery charges.

Brian Bigsby, 51, was booked into the jail after he was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. by city police in the 600 block of North Hazelwood Avenue by officers who were investigating that a female juvenile had been assaulted.

Coroner identifies twin brothers found dead on Powers Way in Youngstown

The incident report for the complaint has been largely blacked out but it did say police were called to an address on North Schenley and Connecticut avenues to investigate the complaint.

A witness told police the assault took place later in the day.

Bigsby is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on three counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
County
Mahoning County, OH
The Blade

Toledo man pleads guilty to Parqwood Apartments triple homicide

A Toledo man pleaded guilty Thursday before a Lucas County judge to killing three people following a central Toledo altercation in November, 2020. D’Angelo M. Porter, 25, of the 100 block of West Park Street, admitted to two counts of aggravated murder, both with gun specifications, as well as sole counts each of reckless homicide and felonious assault, before Common Pleas Judge Lori Olender.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#City Police#Sexual Battery#Powers Way#North Schenley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy