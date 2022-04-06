ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie High shooting: Police continue to search for ‘known suspect’

By Chelsea Swift
 1 day ago

In the aftermath of the active shooter situation at Erie High School, Erie Police are searching for a “known suspect.”

Chelsea Swift was live from vacant Erie High School with the latest on the investigation.

Public figures react to Erie High School shooting

School has been canceled for the remainder of the week following the shooting Tuesday. Erie Police said surveillance video helped them identify the suspect.

Erie Police continue to investigate the non-fatal shooting. Police are currently searching for a “known suspect,” an Erie High student.

Erie High students and parents react to shooting

The suspect fled the scene Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. after allegedly shooting another student. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

However, the alleged shooter remains at large.

According to Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirtz, the suspect is under 15-years-old.

“We have major crime detectives that are taking care of that part of the investigation as far as reviewing video, speaking to witnesses, talking to the family members. We also have a large amount of our police force actively, as we speak, looking for this individual,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.

The Erie School District released the following statement to Action News:

“We continue to work with our district police and local law enforcement as part of their ongoing investigation and are in the process of developing a comprehensive plan for the safe return of staff and students to Erie High School. In the meantime, counseling services are available all to students and staff at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology, 650 East Ave., and Family Services, 5100 Peach St., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout this week.”

Investigators are looking into where the student found the gun and why the suspect resorted to violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

