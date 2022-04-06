ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingburg, IN

SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 04/06/22

By Ty Hunter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe throw away 92% of these without ever using them....

KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
The Daily South

Newborn Wild Horse Orphaned After Visitors With "Best of Intentions" Remove It From Herd

A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
ANIMALS
SFist

Harrowing Search For Missing Couple in Nevada Ends With Husband Found Dead, Wife Surviving

After a week-long search for a missing couple merely found an empty RV in Nevada, the couple was located, but 72-year-old Ronnie Barker was already dead. For about the last week, the Las Vegas area has been gripped with the story of an Indiana couple who’d disappeared on an RV trip, Ronnie and Beverly Barker. On Tuesday, their distraught nephew Travis Peters told Las Vegas station KLAS that Nevada law enforcement authorities had “discovered the RV this afternoon around noon your time,” and that “Ronnie and Beverly were not with the RV, and the car was gone. All the Deputy could tell us is that it was buried in the mud.”
NEVADA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Foggy morning but sunny and warm Friday for Maryland

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to watch out for the dense fog this morning but once it lifts we will be left with a sunny day with temperatures in the 70's. We are monitoring some rain that will hit the area this weekend, but they will be spotty showers. It will bring down the temperatures as we will top out in the 50's for the first day of Spring on Sunday.
MARYLAND STATE
Wave 3

WAVE News - Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022

WAVE News - Monday night, March 21, 2022. Clark Co. students missing school, failing because of bus driver shortage, parents say. Teresa Ragland’s grandsons have only gone to school one to two days a week because their bus route keeps getting canceled, their grandmother said, and now one of them is failing because of it.
