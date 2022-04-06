ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police make arrest in Saturday shooting on Maple Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened this past weekend.

Officers said they arrested 20-year-old Curtis Marshall for a Saturday shooting in the 2600 block of South Maple Street.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Asher Avenue after a shot spotter activation at 7:35 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they saw individuals checking out a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Maple Street.

Little Rock police make arrest in deadly shooting at Pizza D’Action

Officers said one of the victims told them that he was sitting in his vehicle with a family member when he saw a burgundy SUV circling the area several times. The report noted that the victim told officers that the person in the SUV fired shots at his vehicle and fled the scene on Maple Street.

Authorities said the victim told officers that his family member was shot in the leg during the shooting.

Police said Marshall is being held without bond and is facing multiple charges including first-degree battery and terroristic act.

This is an ongoing investigation.

