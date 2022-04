Are you an artist or a team of artists interested in creating a mural to enhance the beauty of Kalispell’s local pedestrian paths? KALICO Art Center is announcing a new open call for Phase 3 of its Tunnel Vision Initiative. Rails to Trails of Northwest Montana and KALICO Art Center are seeking three artists to create three murals on the entrances and interior walls of the "Lone Pine" tunnel, south of the Foys Lake interchange on the U.S. 93 Bypass, along Kalispell’s shared-use trail system. Two selected artists will each receive a $1,800 award to create an original design for...

