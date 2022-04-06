ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers Shakeup Could Impact Trae Young

By Pat Benson
 1 day ago

Klutch Sports agency holds a lot of power in this scenario.

In case you haven't noticed the fallout on social media this morning, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the postseason last night. Who could have imagined that surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a cast of older players would not be conducive to success?

Well, just about everyone except for the Lakers front office. Head coach Frank Vogel's seat is red hot. Additionally, there could be other changes coming in the near future. Last month, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported there was "growing speculation" that general manager Rob Pelinka could be replaced as well.

According to Fischer, one of the leading candidates would be Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports. That's where Trae Young comes into play. Young has been with Wilkes since their days at Octagon Sports and followed his agent to Klutch Sports in June 2020.

Wilkes was instrumental in negotiating Young's contract extension, which he signed this past summer. The deal kicks in during the 2022-23 NBA season and is for five years, $207 million. Remember that could increase by $34.5 million if Young gets named to All-NBA this season.

Young deserves all of the credit for his success both on and off the court. However, having the backing of one of the most powerful sports agencies in the world never hurts. Since Young teamed up with Rich Paul's agency, the 23-year-old has been the face of national ad campaigns , appeared in a Netflix movie with Adam Sandler, and had a best-selling signature sneaker with Adidas.

Wilkes landing the general manager position with the Lakers is still a longshot. According to Fischer , multiple sources strongly denied Wilkes' candidacy to replace Pelinka, citing his hands-on role within Klutch's collegiate recruiting efforts.

Even if Wilkes follows in Pelinka's footsteps as agent turned general manager, it's not changing anything with Young's contract with the Hawks. It would just mean that Young has to find new representation within Klutch Sports.

Given the unlikeliness of Wilkes leaving Klutch coupled with Young's love for the city of Atlanta , I don't think Hawks fans have to worry about the face of their franchise bolting for Tinsel Town. Just don't ever sleep on the vital role that agents play in the NBA.

