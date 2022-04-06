ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Calling announced, Nine Inch Nails as new headliner of 2022 festival

By Boston 25 News Staff
 1 day ago
BOSTON — Boston Calling announced Wednesday that GRAMMY Award winners Nine Inch Nails will be the new headliner of the 2022 Music Festival.

The three-day festival is making its return to Boston this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022.

Back on the road for the first time in four years, Nine Inch Nails will close out the first night of the festival on Friday, May 27.

This announcement comes a week after the sudden death of Foo Fighter’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The legendary Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to be the opening set of this year’s shows, but with the heartbreaking news of Hawkins, the band announced the cancellation of all upcoming tours.

[ Foo Fighters cancel remaining tour dates to grieve drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death ]

As previously announced, the festival will be headlined on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, by alternative rockers, The Strokes, and rock & roll icons, Metallica.

Other acts for 2022 include Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, and The Struts.

Here’s the full lineup for Boston Calling 2022 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Nine Inch Nails, Rüfüs Du Sol, HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, The Struts, Paris Jackson, The Backseat Lovers, Grandson, Paris Texas, Mob Rich, Pom Pom Squad, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Miranda Rae, The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes, Run The Jewels, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, KennyHoopla. Sudan Archives, Celisse, Hinds, Frances Forever, Charlotte Sands, Julie Rhodes, Van Buren Records, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica, Weezer. Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Goose, Ripe, Japanese Breakfast, Cults, Peach Tree Rascals, Horsegirl, Djo, Cam Meekins, Oompa, Cliff Notez, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Paper Tigers

Boston Calling says more details on The Arena, as well as on the festival’s food and drink components, will be announced in the coming months.

