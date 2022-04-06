Two people transported to the hospital following an accident in Page County

(Shenandoah) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Page County Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 2 and A Avenue, approximately one half mile south of Shenandoah, at 9:07 a.m. The investigation indicated that 93-year-old Darrel Dean Allely of rural Shenandoah was driving a 2015 Acura sedan north on A Avenue. 60-year-old Cynthia Ann Wainwright of rural Bedford was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer west on Highway 2, just east of the intersection with A Avenue. Allely drove into the path of Wainwirght’s Explorer. The Explorer struck Allely’s Acura in the passenger side front fender/front door area. Both vehicles came to rest in the northwest portion of the intersection.

Both Wainwright and Allely were transported to the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Charges are pending at this time.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Shenandoah Ambulance service, Shenandoah Fire Department, Shenandoah Police Department, and Page County EMA.