Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns at Martinsville. Here are his 5 best NASCAR Xfinity Series wins

By Zach Dean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago
Move over Chase Elliott, NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is back in town for this weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make his lone Xfinity start of the season Friday night at Martinsville, driving the No. 88 Hellmann's Chevy for his JR Motorsports team.

Since retiring from full-time Cup racing in 2017, Junior has made one Xfinity start a year, finishing 14th at Richmond last fall, fifth at Homestead (2020), fifth at Darlington (2019) and fourth at Richmond (2018).

Earnhardt Jr. has one career win at Martinsville in 35 Cup races (2014), and 24 career Xfinity Series wins. His first Busch race (yes, it will be called the Busch Series from here on out for nostalgia purposes) came in 1996 at Myrtle Beach. Yep, Myrtle Beach!

All right. Let's get to the good stuff. Here are Dale Jr.'s top Busch Series wins:

1998: Dale Jr.'s first NASCAR win

You'll always remember your first, and Junior's breakthrough at Texas in '98 was certainly memorable.

Dale restarted second behind Front Row Joe Nemechek with six laps to go. Ironically, Nemechek's second Busch Series win came at New Hampshire in 1992, when he beat Dale Earnhardt Sr. to the stripe.

This time, though, it was Junior who ruled the day, passing Nemechek as the two took the white flag to win his first career NASCAR race with his father watching from the pit box.

2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Daytona, and the No. 3 Chevy

Driving a Richard Childress No. 3, Junior won the Busch Series opener at Daytona in 2002 — the year after his dad died on the final turn of the Daytona 500.

Earnhardt Jr. held off Michael Waltrip (those two know a thing or two about Daytona I hear) and Matt Kenseth over the final few laps to win his first Busch race at Daytona. Dale, driving the No. 3 Oreos Chevy, led 59 of the 120 laps.

"This was a special deal," Junior said after the win. "This was for fun and this was what was supposed to happen. This is great ... the No. 3 is back in Victory Lane."

2003: Talladega is Earnhardt country

Dale Jr. won plenty at 'Dega in a Cup car, and finally broke through on a Saturday in the 2003 Aarons 312.

He led the field to green on a restart with four to go in the No. 8 Chevy and held off Nemechek over the next two laps until the caution flew, and ended the race, with two to go.

Junior and Front Row Joe combined to lead all but three of the 117 laps. Earnhardt had to be pushed to Victory Lane after his Chevy ran out of gas after taking the checkers.

"If it had went (back) green, I doubt we would've made it," he said.

2010: Earnhardt's No. 3 Wrangler back at Daytona

Dale Sr.'s famous No. 3 blue and yellow Jeans Machine is returning to Darlington next month for throwback weekend, but it'll be tough to top what took place in 2010.

Junior got behind the wheel of his dad's famous machine, and paint scheme, for the 2010 July race and proceeded to win, beating Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski back to the line.

It was Junior's second-to-last Busch Series win.

"I feel lucky ... I feel really lucky," Dale said after the race. "I was so worried that I wasn't going to win because nothing but a win would've been good enough."

2016: Dale Jr.'s final win at Richmond

Up until 2016, Junior had never won a Busch race in his own equipment.

That changed when he absolutely dominated the afternoon in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy, leading 128 of 149 laps and beating Ty Dillon's No. 3 back to the line in overtime.

For Junior, it was his 24th Busch Series win, and first in six years.

