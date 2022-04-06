5-year-old girl hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident along I-10 in Balcones Heights (Balcones Heights, TX) Nationwide Report

A 5-year-old girl received injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Balcones Heights.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place along Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard. The early reports showed that the child’s relatives, believed to be her father and uncle, were driving her to school when they crashed on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 close to Crossroads Boulevard [...]

