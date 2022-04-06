ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balcones Heights, TX

5-year-old girl hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident along I-10 in Balcones Heights (Balcones Heights, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u90lL_0f1CtXT600
5-year-old girl hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident along I-10 in Balcones Heights (Balcones Heights, TX)Nationwide Report

A 5-year-old girl received injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Balcones Heights.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place along Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard. The early reports showed that the child’s relatives, believed to be her father and uncle, were driving her to school when they crashed on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 close to Crossroads Boulevard [...]

Read More >>

April 6, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Balcones Heights, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Balcones Heights, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Traffic Accident#Texas Accident News
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man flicks lit cigarette, punches son, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said an argument turned physical late last month. Fernando Fernandez, 45, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on March 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of West University […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
KTSA

Human leg from fatality crash in Boerne found in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are releasing details about a gruesome discovery made by a driver on IH-10 in Cibolo. KSAT-12 reports the motorist called police March 22, after spotting a human leg in the Eastbound lanes of the highway. Cibolo Police responded to the scene, even closed...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy