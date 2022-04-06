ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley man charged with sexually assaulting woman Sunday

By Staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
FOLEY — Bryce Eugene Holewa, 21, of Foley is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third and fourth degree, according to a Benton County criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, a women reported Sunday that she had been sexually assaulted by Holewa that morning. The woman said she woke up to find Holewa groping her.

After the incident the woman said she texted Holewa to say he made her feel disgusting and what he did to her was sexual assault, to which Holewa replied, "I totally agree."

Holewa told police he touched the woman's chest, waist and groin.

Holewa was booked in Benton County Jail and had a first appearance Monday.

