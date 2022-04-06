ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen's reaction to Stefon Diggs' extension comes full circle

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Just last week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen declared he was very against the idea of Stefon Diggs playing anywhere else.

Specifically, the idea of Diggs playing with the Dallas Cowboys was floated out there by his brother, Trevon, who plays for them.

Allen kept it simple on social media when he saw that. His response: “No.”

On Wednesday, things thankfully went in the opposite direction for Allen and the Bills. Diggs signed a four-year extension in Buffalo.

Allen then decided to bring things full circle.

The first on the news was ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL analyst for the former world-wide leader sent out the news via his social media account on Twitter.

Allen saw the update and gave his thoughts.

Again, it was one word in length.

“Yes,” the quarterback said.

Check it out below:

