ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man attempts to rob woman, loses fight over purse

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdQeG_0f1Ct6xy00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man for robbery.

LOCAL NEWS: Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone

On Monday, at approximately 9:25 a.m. authorities responded to the 1400 block of East Washington, according to Brownsville PD.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the woman in a wheelchair.

The woman told officers that a man, Ricky Joe Beede, had asked her for a cigarette while she was at the plaza. As she handed him a cigarette, Beede began to punch her in the arm and shoulder.

Fighting back, the woman managed to keep her purse and belongings, and Breede started to walk away.

Beede was taken into custody by the Brownsville PD Patrol Division as he was still at the plaza yelling at the woman.

NEWS: Man arrested for murder after body found in burning vehicle

The 64-year-old man has been charged with the offense of Robbery.

Breede was arraigned Tuesday and has been transported to the Brownsville City jail with a bond of $15,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mom charged after leaving 4 kids home alone while she went to Mexico

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she left her four children home alone for more than 24 hours while she travelled to Mexico. Cassandra Esparza, 24, has been charged with four counts of child abandonment/endangerment.  According to an arrest warrant, on February 13, the Odessa Police Department received notification, […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police. According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit. On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Murder#Brownsville Pd#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Brothers arrested after assault at HEB

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
ELSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Two arrested in connection to father son, double-homicide

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to the double-homicide of a father and son. Lawrence James Strong and Cesar Olvera were arrested in connection to the homicides, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Dec. 29, 2021 deputies responded to Old Port Isabel Road in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD assistant band director arrested for relationship with student

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Independent School District (ISD) employee accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested. Roberto Esparza Salazar Jr., an assistant band director at McAllen High School, was arrested by McAllen ISD police on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy