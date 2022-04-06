ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland Hospital is short $7.6 million, and its request for higher service charges was rejected. Now what?

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

By Liora Engel-Smith/VTDigger

Earlier this week, state regulators ordered Vermont’s second-largest hospital to cover a projected multimillion-dollar deficit without raising prices.

The dust had barely settled on that decision Friday morning, but already reality was setting in for Rutland Regional Medical Center’s chief executive. Reflecting on the fateful Green Mountain Care Board decision, last Wednesday, March 30, CEO Claudio Fort couldn’t help but feel that regulators didn’t get the message.

“We really tried to say, ‘Hey, here’s the story, here are the rules’ and I think the challenging part for us is feeling unheard,” Fort said.

Rutland Regional requested a 9% increase in charges in the middle of this fiscal year to cover inflation and ballooning staffing costs, but the care board denied the request because of the impact that would have on small businesses.

Over the course of three hearings in recent weeks, Rutland executives warned that denying the price increase could lead to painful cuts in necessary services. They argued that dipping into the hospital’s $261 million reserve puts the hospital’s long-term financial stability at risk.

On Friday, Fort softened his assessment. Executives are ready to dip into the reserves, he said, but they’re also mulling a reduction in some services, though not right away. A raise in charges would have given the hospital “breathing room,” but Rutland Regional is prepared to do without, he indicated.

“Rutland Regional is not going to close its doors or have to cut services because there’s a $7.5 million loss,” Fort said. “It’s not what we do.”

In the world of hospitals — for-profit or nonprofit — deficits often precede cuts in loss leader services such as mental health or labor and delivery. Springfield Hospital, for example, recently discontinued its labor and delivery unit after emerging from bankruptcy.

But Fort stressed that the Rutland hospital is much better off, though some belt-tightening measures may be on the horizon. He vowed to take into account the impact on patients and the community when cutting costs.

Rutland hospital executives have already said they plan to discontinue retention and shift bonuses for staff members in the near future, bonuses that were instituted not only to reward current staff, but to decrease reliance on temporary staff.

Fort said the hospital may scale back or abandon its plan for helping employees find housing.

Hospital leaders are still fleshing out the plan, Fort said, and it’s not yet clear what services, if any, would have to be rolled back and by how much.

Rutland Regional wasn’t alone in requesting a change in charges. The state’s largest hospital operator, University of Vermont Health Network, also went before the Green Mountain Care Board this week seeking a 10% increase in charges for two of its hospitals, UVM Medical Center in Burlington and Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

The board is expected to vote on UVM Health Network’s request as early as next week.  The state’s remaining nonprofit hospitals, all of them smaller, have not made similar requests to date. The deadline for filing requests for midyear budget adjustments is May 1.

The post Rutland Hospital is short $7.6 million, and its request for higher service charges was rejected. Now what? appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

Hospitals desperately need staff. But capping travel nurses’ pay won’t help.

An earlier version of this article stated that a letter by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) called for regulating the pay of travel nurses. In fact, the letter calls for federal agencies to investigate the prices charged by nurse staffing agencies. This article has been corrected.
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

Why hospitals are likely to lean on travel nurses after pandemic threat ends

Hospitals' reliance on travel nurses to fill workforce gaps is certain to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic threat ends as organizations grapple with demand for care unrelated to the virus and the departure of nurses from full-time staff jobs, Bloomberg News reported March 15. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Health
City
Berlin, VT
Local
Vermont Health
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Rutland Hospital#Green Mountain Care Board
Mountain Times

Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers

By Katy Savage Like most business owners, Chris Karr has struggled to find employees in the aftermath of the pandemic. Karr, the owner of six restaurants in Killington, usually employs up to 150 people in the peak season, but when […] Read More The post Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger   At least 20 Vermont communities have repealed their local mask mandates or allowed them to expire in recent weeks. Only a handful of communities — including Waitsfield, Williston and Winooski — still have mask mandates in […] Read More The post Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Health Services
Mountain Times

State: Ok to go maskless March 14

Vermont drops guidance for masking indoors, at school By Polly Mikula Starting Monday, March 14, it’s ok to for everyone to unmask in public, including indoors and in K-12 schools, the state announced Thursday, March 3. “As our statewide hospitalization […] Read More The post State: Ok to go maskless March 14 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Health care costs soar

By Angelo Lynn With the world’s problems at everyone’s doorstep each morning, or at their fingertips any time of the day, it’s little wonder that news about the cost of healthcare has dropped out of sight. Pre-pandemic it was one […] Read More The post Health care costs soar appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing

By Liora Engel-Smith/VTDigger The state is moving away from third-party contact tracing as Omicron cases continue to drop in Vermont.  Last spring, the Vermont Department of Health outsourced the bulk of Covid-19 contact tracing to AM Trace, a contractor in Leesburg, […] Read More The post As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Rutland Northeast names new superintendent

By Katy Savage After an initial search for candidates was unsuccessful, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union board found its next superintendent within. Kristin Hubert, who has been the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the past three years, […] Read More The post Rutland Northeast names new superintendent appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

While Vermont’s mail-in voting law has increased municipal voter turnout, some school districts saw opposite effect

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger On March 1, voters in the Otter Valley School District went to the polls and, by a margin of 60 votes, turned down the budget for the upcoming school year. The unexpected rejection of the $22.7 million […] Read More The post While Vermont’s mail-in voting law has increased municipal voter turnout, some school districts saw opposite effect appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger and Polly Mikula When Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state would no longer recommend that students wear masks in schools after March 14, a variety of responses flooded through school districts and communities.  Among about 50 […] Read More The post School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger Vermont’s seven-day Covid-19 average hit its lowest point since last fall, one of several indicators that the Omicron variant surge is trending down. Health department Commissioner Mark Levine said the numbers “continue to reinforce the improving picture […] Read More The post Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
376
Followers
547
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy