ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Wealthy millennials are driving the housing frenzy, but it's coming at the cost of their less wealthy peers

By Hillary Hoffower
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdIUy_0f1CqxOv00
Wealthy millennials are having a moment in today's housing market.

courtneyk/Getty Images

  • Wealthy millennials have been driving much of the housing frenzy.
  • Brokers told The Washington Post the biggest impact of millennial homebuyers is felt in the high-end market.
  • But it's pushing out their less wealthy peers, who can't afford today's record housing prices.

At the center of many a housing bidding war, there's likely a wealthy millennial.

Millennials aged into peak age for homeownership during the pandemic, with a record number of the generation hoping to buy homes in 2020. They comprised the largest share of homebuyers in that year, at 37%, per data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) . But brokers recently told Troy McMullen of The Washington Post that millennial impact is most felt at the higher-end of the market, sending housing prices soaring everywhere from tech hubs like Seattle to rising star cities like Nashville.

"We've never really seen this kind of impact from younger buyers before," Christie-Anne Weiss, senior vice president and associate broker at TTR Sotheby's International Real Estate in the DC metro area, told McMullen. Weiss said her team had 21 clients close contracts on homes that sold anywhere from $400,000 to $3 million last year.

She added: "The sheer number of clients in their 20s and 30s looking to buy homes is making this market much more competitive, especially at the middle and higher end."

It's a far cry from the 2010s state of millennial housing, in which the generation spent years piecing together enough savings for a down payment on a home as many struggled to recover from the fallout of the financial crisis and to pay off their student loans . Enough savings, historically low interest rates , and a new era of remote work finally made their homeowning dreams possible in the 2020s.

But the wealthy millennial homebuying spree is coming at the expense of their less wealthy peers, who are now being pushed out of the housing market. That's because the demand, along with a lumber shortage and an undersupply of homes since the Great Recession, catapulted the market into a historic housing crisis. Housing prices climbed to a record high of $388,633 in February.

As Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told Insider last year , the typical millennial looking to buy a home for the first time is "already boxed out of the housing market."

Nearly a quarter of millennials said the pandemic decreased their chances of homeownership in Bank of America Research's 2021 millennial home improvement report . And more millennials plan to rent forever than they did before the pandemic.

The millennial homeownership divide mirrors how the pandemic widened economic inequalities among millennials , with the wealthier cohort able to build up their savings while others were financially devastated by unemployment losses.

Data signals that the housing market is slowly cooling off , which could help close the gap in millennial homeownership. But millennial housing demand has only just begun. Dana Peterson, chief economist at non-profit The Conference Board, previously told Insider this means higher prices may be the norm until supply starts to catch up with demand.

"The sheer size of the millennial population, and the fact that they are just entering peak years for starting families and earning money, means that demand for housing has room to run," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Millennials#Courtneyk Getty#The Washington Post
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

4 Reasons a Home Isn't Selling in a Seller's Market

Even in a hot seller’s market, properties can go for months without offers. If your home’s features stand out in a bad way, it could be a turnoff for buyers. Move-in ready homes are always a plus, unless buyers have the cash and energy for renovating. You’re reading...
REAL ESTATE
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

453K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy