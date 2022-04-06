New York man dies in snowmobile accident at Suicide Six

Staff report

A man died at a snowmbobile event at Suicide Six in Pomfret around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, according to Vermont State Police.

James C. Darrow, Jr., 56, of Moreau, New York crashed into a tree while traveling off course down the mountain and died. It happened during a snowmobile race called Rock the Hills event at Suicide Six in Pomfret.

Rock the Hills is a traveling series that attracts top racers from around the country. The event was scheduled April 2-3 at Suicide Six, with drag racing on Saturday and a hillclimb on Sunday.

Josh Allen, the owner and race director of Rock the Hills, said Darrow as a long-time racer.

He said Darrow’s death happened after the race was complete, but declined to say more until the state police had finished its investigation.

Darrow owned a construction company in New York.

Police were assisted by Woodstock Rescue, Pomfret Fire, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART).

