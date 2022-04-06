ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York man dies in snowmobile accident at Suicide Six

Staff report

A man died at a snowmbobile event at Suicide Six in Pomfret around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, according to Vermont State Police.

James C. Darrow, Jr., 56, of Moreau, New York crashed into a tree while traveling off course down the mountain and died. It happened during a snowmobile race called Rock the Hills event at Suicide Six in Pomfret.

Rock the Hills is a traveling series that attracts top racers from around the country. The event was scheduled April 2-3 at Suicide Six, with drag racing on Saturday and a hillclimb on Sunday.

Josh Allen, the owner and race director of Rock the Hills, said Darrow as a long-time racer.

He said Darrow’s death happened after the race was complete, but declined to say more until the state police had finished its investigation.

Darrow owned a construction company in New York.

Police were assisted by Woodstock Rescue, Pomfret Fire, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART).

Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that's different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

