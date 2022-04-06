Obituary: Audrey J. Putnam, 83

Audrey J. Putnam, 83, died Saturday morning April 2, at home surrounded by her loving family from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).

Audrey was born September 23, 1938, the daughter of Grove R. and Rena (Scott) Scribner.

She grew up in Poultney. After graduating from Poultney High School, she graduated from Sheldon Academy of Beauty Culture in Burlington. She then worked at Green Beauty Shop in Woodstock.

Family was extremely important to Audrey. She enjoyed her many family vacations to Maine and eventually winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida where she would walk the beach and look for the many sea treasures. She enjoyed researching family history and genealogy and sharing her findings with her current family.

She was a long-time member of the Bridgewater and State Grange, the Mountain Valley Pomona, the Bridgewater Historical Society, and the Ann Story DAR.

Audrey was a great quilter, avid reader, and excellent baker making wonderful pies for so many family and friends. Perhaps her most enjoyable time was spent in her many gardens over the years and most recently sharing that passion of vegetable gardening with her grandson Dylan.

Audrey is survived by her four daughters: Jane (Ed) Browe of Florence, Vermont; Joan Modersohn of Bridgewater Corners; Jill Blaney of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and Joyce (Robert Arnebold) Putnam of Killington; her grandsons Ryan Putnam and Dylan Modersohn; her four great grandchildren; Michelle, Emma, William, and Audrey; her brother Norman Scribner; her sister Diane Garrett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Wilbur W. Putnam, Sr.; her daughter Janice; her grandsons Travis and Wyatt; and son-in-laws Richard Blaney and Richard Modersohn.

A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held on Sunday, April 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the Bridgewater Grange.

Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Bridgewater Grange No. 284 or the Bethany Mennonite Church in Bridgewater Corners, Vermont.

