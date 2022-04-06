ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VT

Obituary: Audrey J. Putnam, 83

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 1 day ago

Audrey J. Putnam, 83, died Saturday morning April 2, at home surrounded  by her loving family from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).

Audrey was born September 23, 1938, the daughter of Grove R. and Rena (Scott) Scribner.

She grew up in Poultney. After graduating from Poultney High School, she graduated from Sheldon Academy of Beauty Culture in Burlington. She then worked at Green Beauty Shop in Woodstock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCbgx_0f1CqHll00
Submitted
Audrey J. Putnam

Family was extremely important to Audrey. She enjoyed her many family vacations to Maine and eventually winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida where she would walk the beach and look for the many sea treasures. She enjoyed researching family history and genealogy and sharing her findings with her current family.

She was a long-time member of the Bridgewater and State Grange, the Mountain Valley Pomona, the Bridgewater Historical Society, and the Ann Story DAR.

Audrey was a great quilter, avid reader, and excellent baker making wonderful pies for so many family and friends. Perhaps her most enjoyable time was spent in her many gardens over the years and most recently sharing that passion of vegetable gardening with her grandson Dylan.

Audrey is survived by her four daughters: Jane (Ed) Browe of Florence, Vermont; Joan Modersohn of Bridgewater Corners; Jill Blaney of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and Joyce (Robert Arnebold) Putnam of Killington; her grandsons Ryan Putnam and Dylan Modersohn; her four great grandchildren; Michelle, Emma, William, and Audrey; her brother Norman Scribner; her sister Diane Garrett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Wilbur W. Putnam, Sr.; her daughter Janice; her grandsons Travis and Wyatt; and son-in-laws Richard Blaney and Richard Modersohn.

A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held on Sunday, April 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the Bridgewater Grange.

Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Bridgewater Grange No. 284 or the Bethany Mennonite Church in Bridgewater Corners, Vermont.

An on-line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.

The post Obituary: Audrey J. Putnam, 83 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Spring events return, in style, post-Covid

By Dave Hoffenberg Editor’s note: These are just a sampling of the top spring events. For a full line-up pick up a copy of the Mountain Times newspaper or visit mountaintimes.info/calendar. Punxsutawney Phil said we’d have six more weeks of […] Read More The post Spring events return, in style, post-Covid appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

It’s an ‘absolute swamp’

Mud challenges local road crews By Katy Savage Some town officials are calling this mud season the worst ever. Killington Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth said eight roads were “borderline passable” over the weekend. “They were the worst I’ve seen since […] Read More The post It’s an ‘absolute swamp’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater Corners, VT
City
Burlington, VT
City
Poultney, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Woodstock, VT
City
Bridgewater, VT
State
Maine State
City
Florence, VT
City
Killington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Obituaries
Mountain Times

Rutland Northeast names new superintendent

By Katy Savage After an initial search for candidates was unsuccessful, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union board found its next superintendent within. Kristin Hubert, who has been the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the past three years, […] Read More The post Rutland Northeast names new superintendent appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years

March 2022 marks 50 years since Meals on Wheels, the nation’s premier nutrition program for seniors, was funded. And for Vermont’s aging population, it has become a lifeline for many — a lifeline that begins with a bustle of activity […] Read More The post Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CHARITIES
Mountain Times

A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’

By Brooke Rubright I am sure that by now you are sick and tired of hearing about how the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives. Surely, your life has changed, too. Personally, the horrific virus struck mid-way through my junior year […] Read More The post A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Putnam Family#Genealogy#Poultney High School#Green Beauty Shop#State Grange#The Ann Story Dar
Mountain Times

On notice

By Steve Pappas Editor’s note: Steven Pappas is the executive editor of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. This opinion piece was printed with permissions.  Around Vermont, as municipal boards reorganize, set goals and undertake housekeeping for the term ahead, […] Read More The post On notice appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WATERBURY, VT
mansionglobal.com

Vermont Home on Lake Champlain Sells for a Record $10.25 Million

A lakefront home in Vermont has sold for $10.25 million. A lakefront home in Vermont has sold for $10.25 million after a bidding war, becoming the state’s most expensive home ever to sell on the open market, according to co-listing agent Wade Weathers of LandVest. The six-bedroom home on...
REAL ESTATE
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring Bernie O'Keefe

Joseph Marrero wants former runners of Coach Bernie O’Keefe to be aware of a party for him on May 21, at the Page Park Pavilion. The party will be held between noon and 4 p.m. If you haven’t already contacted Joe, do so at josephmarrero@bhhsne.com, phone 860-306-1235 or contact...
BRISTOL, CT
Mountain Times

Shaping up to be a home run

New residents buy downtown business, rehab upstairs apartment into a short-term rental  By Victoria Gaither The city of Rutland has a population of nearly 16,000; included in that number are new residents Brian and Calista Budrow and their two kids. […] Read More The post Shaping up to be a home run appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
376
Followers
547
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy