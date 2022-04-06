ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukherjee named new MU provost

By Jessica Patterson
 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University now has a new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. University President Brad D. Smith announced today that Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee will take on the role effective April 9.

Mukherjee has been serving in the interim provost role since July 2021 and was previously dean of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business since 2017. His appointment comes after a national search that culminated with on-campus interviews with five finalists last week.

“I am delighted Dr. Mukherjee has accepted the position of provost and senior vice president for academic affairs,” said Smith. “He emerged from a rigorous search process as the right leader to steward Marshall’s current and future position in the higher education arena. I am excited to see the impact he will have as he transitions from the ‘interim’ designation to a fully empowered provost.”

Smith says Mukherjee has a deep understanding and appreciation of Marshall, the community, major stakeholders and the university’s strengths and opportunities. He also says Mukherjee has a track record of progressive leadership at scale, international education and experience, research and scholarly contributions, fundraising experience, interdisciplinary orientation and an innovative approach that contributed to his selection as the next provost.

“I am excited and honored at this opportunity to continue to work closely with President Smith and our dedicated faculty, staff, students and alumni to foster academic excellence, inspire innovation and ingenuity, promote collaboration and amplify impact,” Mukherjee said. “Marshall offers a welcoming, engaged and connected community that can inspire our missions of student success, economic development and applied scholarship, and can propel West Virginia and the Tri-State region into a more prosperous future.”

Mukherjee has a long background in the industry and is a tenured professor of marketing at the university. He is also a “distinguished” researcher with more than 100 scholarly articles that have garnered at least 5,700 citations. He is also the co-author of the scholarly book, “An Integrated Approach to Environmental Management” by Wiley and is the editor-in-chief of the peer-reviewed “International Journal of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Marketing.”

Smith says during Mukherjee’s time as dean and interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, he has led a comprehensive reimagination project at the university that promotes strategic enrollment management, accreditation, student success, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship and innovation, research, fundraising, in-demand knowledge and on-demand success, experiential learning and global partnerships.

According to Marshall officials, Mukherjee has a distinct international background and has taught in nine countries and has been honored in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Who’s Who in Education.” Mukherjee has also served as the president for the Society for Advancement of Management, as a board member of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and the Clayton (Atlanta) Chamber of Commerce and as chair of the University system of Georgia Regents Academic Advisory Committee on Business.

In Huntington, Mukherjee is also a member of the Rotary Club as well as other community organizations and has been invited to speak at multiple events and forums.

Mukherjee earned his doctorate in marketing from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, India, one of the top 100 business schools in the world. He also conducted part of his doctoral work at the ESSEC Business School in Paris and his research was affiliated with the International Motor Vehicle Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. Mukherjee also has a graduate certificate in Higher Education Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Institute for Management and Leadership in Education and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Jadavpur University in India.

Mukherjee has also directed executive development programs and consulted with companies in the U.S., the U.K., Denmark, India, Bangladesh, Singapore and Malaysia.

