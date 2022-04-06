ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warzone Dev: "Streamer Mode Plus" Could be Fully Released Soon

By Michael Grullon
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Senior Creative Director has teased that "Streamer Mode Plus" could see a full rollout soon, protecing streamers from stream...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Fortnite Leaks Suggest This Game-Changing Mode Is Here To Stay

"Fortnite" and Epic Games shocked the world by launching Chapter 3 Season 2 without one of the game's most famous mechanics: building. While building was only set to be gone from the game for a little over a week, some leaks suggest that this mode might be sticking around for a while. According to TweaBR, a "Fortnite" leaker, there is code in the game for a limited-time "No Build Battle Royale" mode. While that likely isn't the final name of the mode, there are listings for Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. While it is listed as a limited-time mode in the code, there is some speculation that players want no-building to be a permanent option, despite that being a feature unique to "Fortnite."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trailer Could Release Soon

A new trailer for Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could end up releasing in the near future. Within the past year, Ubisoft finally gave fans a first taste of its new open-world game that is set within the Avatar universe when it unveiled the debut trailer for the game in proximity to E3 2021. Since that time, however, news on the title has gone largely silent, with Ubisoft opting to wait to formally reveal more of what it will have in store. Fortunately, it sounds like that silence surrounding Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could be coming to an end pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ to merge both battle royale modes

Both the Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale game modes in Call Of Duty: Warzone are apparently being merged in the game’s next update. Warzone developer Raven Software has told Charlie Intel that the change will come into place when the Reloaded update launches for Season Two on March 23.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#Content Creator#Video Game#Warzone Dev#Streamer Mode#Yt
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ could get a photo mode and new game plus

Techland has shared details on some of the Dying Light 2 content currently in development following the game’s launch last month. During a recent interview with Game Informer, Dying Light 2‘s lead game designer, Tymon Smektała, shared new information on what will be coming to the parkour-focused zombie game in the future. The previous game, Dying Light, was supported with post-launch content for over seven years, and Techland has previously promised at least five years of content for the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
pocketnow.com

Sony could soon release Android 12 for its Xperia 10 II and 10 III

Android 12 has been around for quite some time now. It was announced in June 2021 and launched on the Android Open Source Project in October. However, Android OEMs always take their time to release stable Android versions for their devices. And it seems that Sony is getting ready to release the latest version of Android 12 for two of its Xperia devices.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Apple to allow Spotify, Netflix and Amazon to put a link to their website within their apps, allowing users to sign up directly and by-pass Apple's payment system

Apple will allow services like Netflix and Spotify add a link to their apps that send users to a different website for payment, avoiding the app store commission. The move, long been requested by subscription services operating 'reader apps', where the user may already have a pre-existing subscription. It isn't...
BUSINESS
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded New Modes

The Season Two Reloaded patch has just arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing with it the largest update ever seen for Rebirth Island. Initially making its debut in 2018 with Black Ops 4's Blackout battle royale mode, players have seen Rebirth Island emerge as a staple addition of Warzone since December 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Meta adds the ability to share video from third-party apps directly to Facebook Reels

“Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions and stickers,” said John McCarthy, Meta’s director of product management, in a blog post. “Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share video seamlessly with one tap of a button.”
INTERNET
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy