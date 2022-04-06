Warzone Dev: "Streamer Mode Plus" Could be Fully Released Soon

"Fortnite" and Epic Games shocked the world by launching Chapter 3 Season 2 without one of the game's most famous mechanics: building. While building was only set to be gone from the game for a little over a week, some leaks suggest that this mode might be sticking around for a while. According to TweaBR, a "Fortnite" leaker, there is code in the game for a limited-time "No Build Battle Royale" mode. While that likely isn't the final name of the mode, there are listings for Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. While it is listed as a limited-time mode in the code, there is some speculation that players want no-building to be a permanent option, despite that being a feature unique to "Fortnite."

