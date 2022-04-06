ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Girl, 13, busted in violent Bronx mugging of 76-year-old woman: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

It’s no laughing matter anymore.

A 13-year-old girl was busted Wednesday for a violent, caught-on-video mugging in the Bronx that left a 76-year-old woman with a fractured hip, cops said.

Investigators identified the teen through the disturbing surveillance video — which shows her grabbing hold of the elderly victim’s purse and swinging her around until she falls to the floor of a building lobby in Pelham Bay on Sunday.

The young suspect, and one of her female cohorts, were captured on the footage smiling during the disturbing attack.

The teen and two other suspects first approached the senior as she entered the building at Roberts and Hobart avenues, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzQmQ_0f1CibwV00
A 13-year-old girl was arrested in the violent mugging of a 76-year-old Bronx woman. DCPI https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkSrm_0f1CibwV00 The girl was identified through surveillance video of the attack. Police are still looking for the other two suspects. DCPI https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fi5en_0f1CibwV00
The elderly woman was left with a broken hip. DCPI

One of the suspects pulled her hair, police said.

The footage shows the victim trying to close the door on the muggers — but to no avail.

The trio ultimately made off with the woman’s purse, holding $50, a wallet, a debit card and insurance cards, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGqNC_0f1CibwV00
The teens wound up stealing the woman’s purse, which contained $50, a debit card and other items. DCPI https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuPAJ_0f1CibwV00 The girl was charged with robbery. DCPI

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a fractured hip, cops said.

The teen was charged with robbery, authorities said.

Police said Wednesday they are still looking for the other two suspects.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Robbery#Police#Jacobi Medical Center
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant woman punched in the face by homeless man for refusing to give up her seat on Philadelphia bus

A pregnant woman was attacked and punched in the face on a crowded late night bus in Philadelphia after she allegedly refused to give up her seat.Authorities say the 6’2” attacker assaulted the woman at around 1.45am on Sunday. The bus driver alerted transit police, but the man fled.“Police said the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him. When she refused, he punched her in the face and pushed her, then fled,” said SEPTA.The woman was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.Officials say that the suspect, a homeless...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

A Rap Pioneer Goes on Trial for Murder. Was It Calculated or Self-Defense?

Click here to read the full article. In 2017, rapper Kidd Creole was living a quiet life. The artist, who achieved fame in the early 1980s as an original member of watershed hip-hop collective Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, worked at a copy shop in Manhattan. He no longer received attention — let alone the adulation of crowds — but typically minded his own business, sporting earbuds during his daily commute to work. By all accounts, the man born Nathaniel Glover was a normal 57-year-old guy who lived alone in a one-room Bronx apartment. But around midnight on Aug. 1...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy