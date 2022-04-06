Girl, 13, busted in violent Bronx mugging of 76-year-old woman: cops

It’s no laughing matter anymore.

A 13-year-old girl was busted Wednesday for a violent, caught-on-video mugging in the Bronx that left a 76-year-old woman with a fractured hip, cops said.

Investigators identified the teen through the disturbing surveillance video — which shows her grabbing hold of the elderly victim’s purse and swinging her around until she falls to the floor of a building lobby in Pelham Bay on Sunday.

The young suspect, and one of her female cohorts, were captured on the footage smiling during the disturbing attack.

The teen and two other suspects first approached the senior as she entered the building at Roberts and Hobart avenues, cops said.

One of the suspects pulled her hair, police said.

The footage shows the victim trying to close the door on the muggers — but to no avail.

The trio ultimately made off with the woman’s purse, holding $50, a wallet, a debit card and insurance cards, police said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a fractured hip, cops said.

The teen was charged with robbery, authorities said.

Police said Wednesday they are still looking for the other two suspects.