Kellyton, AL

Coosa County felon sentenced to prison over federal gun and drug convictions

By Simone Gibson
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, Kilpatrick Cornelius McKinney, 38, from Kellyton, Alabama, received 280 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

In addition to his sentence, McKinney must serve three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and evidence presented at McKinney’s trial, on Nov. 16, 2018, local law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence following his arrest.

During the search, authorities discovered two guns, 452 grams of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, 27 methamphetamine tablets, and around $3,870 in cash.

McKinney had past felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing a firearm at the time of the search warrant.

After listening to evidence presented in McKinney’s trial, the jury found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

