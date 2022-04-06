ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota prosecutors won't file charges in police shooting of Amir Locke

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6wDb_0f1CfTIQ00

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man during an early morning raid on an apartment building in February won't face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Amir Locke's death reignited the debate over the use of no-knock search warrants in Minnesota and sparked fresh scrutiny into the Minneapolis Police Department.

Behind the decision: Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a joint statement that while Locke "should be alive today, and his death is a tragedy," there was not "sufficient admissible evidence" to pursue criminal charges.

  • After reviewing the case, prosecutors determined that they couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officer Mark Hanneman ran afoul of state law authorizing use of deadly force in the line of duty, the statement adds.

Flashback: Locke was shot and killed seconds after an MPD SWAT team conducting a search warrant connected to a St. Paul murder investigation entered a downtown Minneapolis apartment and encountered him lying under a blanket on the couch.

  • Video suggested Locke, who was not a suspect in the investigation, was asleep before the raid.
  • MPD's interim chief has said that officers made a "split-second" decision upon seeing a gun in his hand.

What they're saying: Karen Wells, Amir Locke's mother, blasted the decision, saying she was "disgusted" with the city of Minneapolis. She pledged to continue to fight for justice on behalf of her son.

What to watch: A new policy prohibiting no-knock warrants in Minneapolis in most cases takes effect Friday . State and federal legislation addressing the issue has also been proposed.

  • In their statement, Ellison and Freeman called on policymakers at all levels of government to "seriously weigh the benefits of no-knock warrants, which are dangerous for both law enforcement and the public alike."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add a comment from Locke's mother, Karen Wells.

Comments / 2

Related
Bossip

Cops Kill People: No Charges Will Be Filed Against Chicago Officers Who Gunned Down Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez

Chicago Cops Won’t Be Charged In Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez Shooting Deaths. The families of Adam Toldeo and Anthony Alvarez will have to fight tooth and nail to get justice for their loved ones because the city of Chicago damn sure isn’t going to give them any. According to a new report from NBC Chicago, there will be no charges filed against the two officers who killed the the 13-year-old and the 22-year-old. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced said yesterday, “This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this very tragic situation.”
CHICAGO, IL
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Shooting#Mpd Swat
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Gunman who shot, killed boss at Burr Ridge office complex was about to be fired

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday said a day before, a 31-year-old gunman barged into three separate businesses in a Burr Ridge office complex – all of which he had worked for at some point – and fired at least five shots before taking his own life.The gunman – identified as Jeremy Spicer of Arkansas – shot and killed his boss and wounded an accountant. It all started around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadowbrook Office Center on Frontage Road east of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, in Burr Ridge. A day later, there was still crime scene tape surrounding...
BURR RIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
767
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy