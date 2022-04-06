ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-06-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

By Matt Lien
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article28:06 - North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade...

4-5-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 132

The Chris Berg Show is LIVE from Miami, Florida, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference!. Shayden Akason, Head of Investments and Innovation at North Dakota Department of Commerce, discusses the impact that crypto currencies will have on North Dakota. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about.
MIAMI, FL
Today's Live Video

10:25 - Dr. Aaron Robertson - Hospitalist and Medical Director at PAM Health Rehab. 19:03 - Landon Alex - Member of the NDSU Chapter of Turning Point USA. 1:04:45 - North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas - Trooper Talk. 2:05:21 - Paul Fisher - Headmaster at Capstone Classical Academy.
4-06-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 2

28:39 - Steve Hallstrom - Short Attention Span Radio. 42:40 - Brien Krank - Managing Partner of Collins and Krank. It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn. Weekdays 6-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
Beware of Pranks on this April Fools' Day

(Fargo, ND) -- Watch out for those April Fools' Day jokes Friday. People all over will be trying to trick their family, friends and co-workers. Some prank ideas floating around online include changing a person's birthday on Facebook so they're flooded with celebration messages. Also, moving items around the house,...
Musk tweets out Twitter poll about edit button

(Palo Alto, CA) -- The richest person in the world is playing around on Twitter after becoming its largest stakeholder. Elon Musk bought more than nine percent of the social media giant. Hours later, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked if users wanted an edit button. Close to two million votes are in, with most saying yes.
