"Tea With Friends" Benefits Hancock Animal Shelter

Typically, Bissell helps animal lovers keep their floors clean, but this time, the company is helping provide a new roof for pets in a Louisiana animal shelter. On August 20, 2020, Louisiana was in the path of Hurricane Laura. This is only one of the many powerful storms to hit the region in recent years. A week after the hurricane passed over Deridder, a volunteer in the town’s animal shelter, Beauregard Parish, known only as Natasha, reached out to the family-owned floor care company Bissell Inc. through Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation.
