ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

"Tea With Friends" Benefits Hancock Animal Shelter

bslshoofly.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're in a photo, you're welcome to save these Internet-sized...

www.bslshoofly.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Dothan Eagle

Four amazing health benefits of green tea with honey

Honey is often added to green tea in small amounts to cut the bitterness and make the beverage a little sweeter. However, the combination of green tea and honey can also have a range of amazing health benefits.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
County
Hancock County, MS
WTVQ

Urgent adoptions needed at Clark County Animal Shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County takes over Bishop animal shelter

MAANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has officially taken over the management and operation of the Bishop Animal Shelter from the Bishop Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Manatee County. The donation of the $18 million, state-of-the-art facility was coordinated through the county’s Animal Services Department...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Photographer#Animal Shelter#Tea#Galleries#Internet#The Shoofly Magazine
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pets
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter to hold No-Fleas Market

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has been working on Spring cleaning and will be holding a “No-Fleas Market” 10 am to 5 pm daily on March 17-19th. This garage sale event will include pet items, seasonal goods, and plenty of miscellaneous treasures. Majority of the items will be set...
CHEYENNE, WY
Fox40

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Tom (A808843) & Huck (A808844) · They are still in foster care, just visiting today. · BUT they are just a few of many that will be ready for adoption in the coming weeks. · They are pretty shy but are working on their social skills in their foster homes.
PETS
Outsider.com

Bissell Donates $250,000 for New Animal Shelter in Louisiana

Typically, Bissell helps animal lovers keep their floors clean, but this time, the company is helping provide a new roof for pets in a Louisiana animal shelter. On August 20, 2020, Louisiana was in the path of Hurricane Laura. This is only one of the many powerful storms to hit the region in recent years. A week after the hurricane passed over Deridder, a volunteer in the town’s animal shelter, Beauregard Parish, known only as Natasha, reached out to the family-owned floor care company Bissell Inc. through Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation.
LOUISIANA STATE
Distractify

Why Do Worms Pop out of the Ground When It Rains? It's Not for the Reason You Think

Nature is full of all kinds of interesting things. Animals, plants, and whatever else is out there have all adapted to their environments over the years. Often, this means that things happen that humans don't understand. For example, worms are interesting creatures. They make their way through the earth without hands or feet to guide them. Another one of their behaviors has people feeling particularly perplexed.
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

Local animal shelter teams up with a bakery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Beginning Pi Day, or March 14, an animal shelter has decided to hold a fundraiser, and they got a local bakery involved. For every pie ordered during the entire month of March, $3.14 will be donated to It Takes a Village, says the animal shelter. It Takes a Village is going […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy