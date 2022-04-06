ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former opioids prosecutor appointed to state Supreme Court

By WDTV News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed C. Haley Bunn to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Bunn, from Wyoming County, is a descendant of generations of West Virginia coal miners and a former federal prosecutor with deep trial and appellate experience that she will...

