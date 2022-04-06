Former opioids prosecutor appointed to state Supreme Court

Members of the Delaware judiciary are mourning the loss of one of their own, retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland, who died March 15. “The Delaware judiciary mourns the loss of one of our greatest public servants,” said Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., who served with Holland from 2015 to 2017. “Randy Holland served on the Delaware Supreme Court for over 30 years. He wrote cogent and authoritative opinions in all areas of the law that have withstood the test of time. He championed the highest ethical standards for Delaware lawyers and judges. As president of the American Inns of Court, he worked to further its nationwide mission to improve the skills, professionalism and ethics of the bench and bar. Most recently, he chaired a court committee to work on bail reform in domestic violence cases. What Justice Randy Holland will be most remembered for is his kindness, humility and graciousness, and his personal notes written with a blue felt-tip pen. The Supreme Court will recognize this giant of a man in a future event. His family will be in our prayers.”

