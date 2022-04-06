ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What Beyonce, Cardi B and More Would Sound Like as Flight Attendants

By Jacklyn Krol
 1 day ago
Did you ever wonder what your favorite artist would sound like as a flight attendant? Wonder no more, one TikToker gave spot-on impressions from some of the most famous women today. In a video by @jadenovahofficial uploaded by @andscapeofficial, Jaden Novah created an entire skit while managing to sound...

Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

