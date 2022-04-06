ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

Ohio police officer resigns after not issuing a citation for four years

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWULD_0f1CdG8d00

A police officer in Lebanon Ohio has resigned after the police division said a self-directed internal audit revealed an officer had over the past four years conducted traffic stops where no citation was issued.

The police department said the officer,  Eric Holmes, would complete a traffic citation form and submit this citation to the agency for internal accountability only but the department said At no time were any vehicle operators issued citations that were not completed at the time of the traffic stop and properly submitted for internal and municipal court processing.

The department said Holmes resigned during the investigation and he is currently being investigated for criminal charges.

The police department said the actions of Holmes were on him alone and not of the police department and no citizens were issued a citation from these fraudulent citations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 29

A. Mark Perry
1d ago

The fact that officers are forced to issue citations is a corrupt practice in the first place just like prosecutors that are forced to prosecute to serve a political agenda! It's organized crime, extortion and racketeering! Not having to do these things proves their jobs are being done well!

Reply
17
Ryan L
22h ago

"The police department said the actions of Holmes were on him alone and not of the police department and no citizens were issued a citation from these fraudulent citations."So theyre going to press criminal charges on him because he DIDNT falsely charge anyone with a crime? This was a poorly written article.

Reply
8
Me
17h ago

I know my opinion doesn’t matter but law enforcement is supposed to serve and protect the citizens of their community which includes their safety so with that being said if an officer is making traffic stops and telling speeders for example to slow it down or he’s going to write them a citation isn’t that still serving and protecting your community?

Reply
5
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man runs from officers at a traffic stop in only his underwear; dog and child found in vehicle

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Lebanon, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
News On 6

OCSO: Woman Arrested In $3 Million Drug Bust

The Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office says a woman is behind bars after busting her with $3 million worth of illegal drugs. Jamera Hennings was driving home to Ohio from Arizona when a deputy along I-35 near 122nd Street noticed her swerving and pulled her over. Hennings had fentanyl, meth and...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Citation
WTRF- 7News

Ohio daycare worker allegedly violently pulls out toddlers hair

An Ohio woman was allegedly caught on camera at work pulling a toddler’s hair.  Police are accusing  Kristian Hemmitt of pulling a 1-year-olds hair, carrying the toddler by the hair, and throwing her on the ground. The hair pull was so violent that Hemmitt that the hair came out of the toddler’s head and Hemmitt […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WBRE

Six arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Sunoco on drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station. Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy