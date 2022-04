I am a man who has been follically challenged for too many years to count. When I saw an article titled “7 common hair loss myths: the truth about male pattern baldness” it interested me greatly. When I started to research this issue, I discovered that Michigan has a connection to the male pattern baldness issue. Rogaine was invented by scientists and researchers in Kalamazoo Michigan by Upjohn in the 1980s and was the first product ever clinically proven to grow hair. Pharmacia bought Upjohn and when Pfizer bought Pharmacia Rogaine became the product of Pfizer. Pfizer has a very large presence in Portage Michigan.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO