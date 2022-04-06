Spring Projects

(WFXR) — The National Park Service (NPS) is gearing up for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” service day, which will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway next month. This park-wide volunteer project on April 23 will not only help complete some much-needed work at various locations across the park, but it is also ideal for people interested in […]
A man in North Carolina had a funny feeling that he should pick up a lottery ticket during his expedition to buy lemonade. The nagging feeling ended up winning him $250,000. Dennis Moore, from Ayden, stopped at the Falling Creek Store in Kinston for a drink and walked out to his truck with a lottery ticket, too, he told lottery officials.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, and dozens of local farmers and artisans selling fresh farm to market goods! It’s what you’ll find at the Toano Open Air Market each and every Saturday and that’s not all. Owner and Operator, Maureen...
An overnight apartment fire has left 15 people displaced in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/37rhH7V. 15 displaced after fire on Dahlgren Ave. in Portsmouth. Alexander delivers Norfolk State of the City address. Top Local Headlines | April 7, 2022. Missing man with dementia last seen in Chesapeake. Drawbridge partially crushes pontoon...
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports live. Related coverage: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-at-macarthur-center/. MacArthur Center in Norfolk reopens following deadly …. Opening Night: Norfolk Tides start season Tuesday …. Codi Bigsby’s father due in court for bond appeal …. 74-year-old fatally struck crossing Route 13 in Accomack. Norfolk’s David McCormack leads Kansas...
A group of boaters were forced to abandon ship after a drawbridge partially crushed their pontoon in Jupiter, Florida. Drawbridge partially crushes pontoon boat in Florida. Alexander delivers Norfolk State of the City address. Top Local Headlines | April 7, 2022. Missing man with dementia last seen in Chesapeake. Norfolk...
PirateFest returns for its 15th year with two national headliners and two days of practical tomfoolery. Virginia Finnerty speaks about running Turnage Theatre. Craven Co. farm expo highlights farmers, food production. Spring Fling underway in Craven County. A new fire chief in Indian Beach. JPD reflects about recent 911 calls...
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Sports medicine company expanding in Norfolk, creating …. Gov. Youngkin signs bill to help Gold Star families. Lynnhaven Mall manager helping minority-owned businesses. Horse stuck in ditch freed by Virginia Beach firefighters. James is new police chief in Elizabeth City. Russia could face...
Madison Pearman reports from the 10 Time Saver Traffic Center. Westbound lanes on Shore Drive close after Virginia …. Norfolk’s David McCormack leads Kansas to NCAA Tournament …. Man fatally shot in Big Lots parking lot in Elizabeth …. Crash closes westbound lanes of Shore Drive in Virginia …
WNCT's Caitlin Richards was in Greenville as fans took in the national title game between Kansas and UNC. Craven Co. farm expo highlights farmers, food production. JPD reflects about recent 911 calls and crime rates. Modular trailer catches fire at Onslow County school. Sim Asher speaks about upcoming Starry Night...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a two-year hiatus the highly anticipated “Dreamville Festival” returned to Raleigh Saturday. Thousands showed up and many flew from other parts of the country to take part in the event which took place in Dorothea Dix Park. One returning fan shared her...
In just the span of a couple of weeks, two deadly shootings have rocked downtown Norfolk. Visitors concerned over two recent deadly shootings …. Can’t kick the habit? Researchers in Newport News …. New CNU center hopes to address crime, gun violence. Wesley Hadsell sentenced to life plus 15...
The Tides may have run away with a 14-1 win, but for Norfolk State, Monday night wasn't about the final number on the scoreboard. Tides top Norfolk State in renewed exhibition game. Portsmouth Police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’ event. Man accused of killing girlfriend’s son in Chesapeake...
WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/man-charged-in-triple-murder-in-elizabeth-city-appears-in-court/. Man charged in triple murder in Elizabeth City appears …. Sports medicine company expanding in Norfolk, creating …. Top Local Headlines | April 5, 2022. Man who killed estranged wife in Chesapeake arrested …. Codi Bigsby’s father denied bond again Tuesday. Man...
Applications for the Housing Choice Voucher program will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April, 14. Applications open for Norfolk rental assistance program. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to retire at end …. Teen fatally shot on Aqueduct Drive in...
According to officials, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Effingham Street and Jefferson Street. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. 1 college runner dead, others hurt after being hit …. ‘Amazingly there are 12 trees here,’ VB 5/31 memorial …. 8-year-old...
Comments / 0