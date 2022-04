Tulsa County Commissioners are searching for a new location for the election board headquarters after negotiations with one property fell through. Officials are looking for a building that is easier to access and accommodates the city’s growth. County Commissioner Stan Sallee says negotiations to move the headquarters from the current location at Denver and Fairview to the old Macy’s near 41st and Yale didn't work out, so the search continues for a new spot. The building will need to have specific accommodations, including plenty of parking spots, accessibility through public transportation, and the ability to host long lines of early voters.

