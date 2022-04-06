Short Film Shot In Corbin Getting International Attention

Click here to read the full article. Oscilloscope Laboratories has snagged North American rights to Helmut Dosantos’ documentary “Gods of Mexico,” an exploration of the rich diversity of indigenous and Afro-descendant communities across Mexico.
The film had its world premiere at this year’s True/False Film Festival.
Hailed as “a tribute to those who fight to preserve their cultural identity amidst the shadows of modernization,” Dosantos transports audiences “through salt pans, deserts, highlands, jungle, and underground mines, in both richly saturated color and black-and-white melodic interludes.”
The “ethnographic portrait offers a critical consideration of values and challenges structures that breed displacement,” the synopsis reads.
Commented O-Scope’s...
